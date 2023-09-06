Manchester United release statement acknowledging Antony allegations

Manchester United have released an official statement acknowledging the allegations made against Brazilian winger Antony, and admitting that a Police investigation is ongoing.

Antony joined Man Utd from Ajax last season and hasn’t exactly set the world alight with his performances on the pitch, and he’s now facing very serious accusations for things going on off the pitch.

The 23-year-old has been dropped from the most recent Brazil squad following the posting of fresh evidence from his ex-girlfriend on social media that suggests the player has previously been physically aggressive towards her.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of this whole saga will be, with United mostly keeping quiet for now but insisting they are taking this very seriously.

Their statement on ManUtd.com today reads: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.”As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

MUFC recently endured similar problems after suspending Mason Greenwood, who is now attempting to rebuild his career on loan at Spanish side Getafe for the season.