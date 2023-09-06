Manchester United are ready to discuss a new contract with Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says Wan-Bissaka has made an impressive turnaround at Man Utd, as he now seems to be a key part of Erik ten Hag’s project, despite at one point looking like he could be allowed to leave.

Around a year ago, things weren’t looking good for Wan-Bissaka, but the former Crystal Palace man is now playing more regularly and looks like he fully deserves the chance to renew his deal.

Ten Hag will surely be delighted with the 25-year-old, and fans will hope his revival can continue.

Discussing the player’s contract situation in today’s column, Romano said: “I can confirm reports that the club want to discuss a new deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon. Talks will follow soon to negotiate a new contract, and Wan-Bissaka will give priority to Man United.

“It’s quite an impressive turnaround for the former Crystal Palace defender, as last November he was in the list of players set to leave, but he did an excellent job when called upon, and it looks like he’s now considered a key part of Erik ten Hag’s project.”

