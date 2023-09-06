Manchester United attacker Antony is set to be disciplined by the club if recent reports are to be believed.

The 23-year-old was recently removed from the national team squad following allegations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

According to a report from UOL, Manchester United are currently investigating the situation and they could leave him out of the squad.

The club recently took a similar stance regarding Mason Greenwood who has been loaned out to Getafe after it was decided that he does not have a future at the club. Greenwood is expected to be sold permanently at the end of the season. The Premier League side are serious about the allegations levelled at the £200k-a-week Brazilian winger as well.

That said, the 23-year-old has been named in Manchester United’s Champions League squad and it remains to be seen whether the club decide to change their decision following their investigation.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford. His performances have been largely underwhelming and the Brazilian has struggled to hit top form in English football.

He will be hoping to get back to his best with Manchester United in the coming weeks, but he needs to put the off-field distractions behind him first. There is no doubt that Antony is a tremendous talent with a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.