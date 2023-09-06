Newcastle legend hospitalised after suffering a brain haemorrhage

Newcastle legend Steve Harper has been hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage.

According to The Sun, he suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday and was rushed to the hospital where he is currently under recovery.

Newcastle United were quick to send out a message of support for him.

A club statement read:

“Newcastle United is sending love and best wishes to Steve Harper and his family after the club’s Academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.” “The club is pleased to report that Steve is awake and recovering well in hospital.” “Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.” “Steve will be given the club’s full support as he recovers. “Everyone connected with Newcastle United sends their best wishes to Steve and his family as he continues his recuperation.”

Steve Harper, who made nearly 200 appearances for the club, initially as a player and later as a coach and director, is a beloved figure at Newcastle United.

The news of his hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of support and well-wishes from football fans in particular the Newcastle supporters.