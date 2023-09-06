£45m Newcastle man is at risk of suspension for 2023

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be at risk of missing the end of 2023 if he picks up another two yellow cards before December 20th.

The £45million signing is starting to make a real impression at St James’ Park after a bit of a slow start, so Eddie Howe won’t want him to miss some key fixtures at the turn of the year.

Newcastle have the added fixture congestion from being in the Champions League this year, so it will be vitally important for them to have everyone available if they are to avoid their league form taking a hit.

As things stand, however, Gordon is walking a bit of a tightrope, so needs to avoid picking up yellow cards before the Magpies’ 20th game of the league season.