Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has made it clear he would like to see his old club sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international, valued at £90million or possibly even more, has established himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe in recent times and seems likely to earn a big move sooner rather than later.

Shearer is a big fan of Osimhen and thinks Newcastle could do well to make him their next statement signing to really try to take them to the next level.

“Who would you like to see? When I was at Man City we signed Robinho who took us to the next level, who would you like to see? Osimhen maybe from Napoli?” Micah Richards asked Shearer on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“Yeah, they already have Wilson and Isak, but I don’t think you can ever have too many up top, you can change and rotate, he would have been a very good signing yeah,” Shearer replied.

“They’ve done it very differently than we thought, a more measured way rather than going out and buying that big name.”