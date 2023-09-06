PSG president issues intriguing update on Kylian Mbappe saga

The president of Paris Saint-Germain has issued an intriguing update on star player Kylian Mbappe after a summer of speculation over the Frenchman’s future.

The 24-year-old was up for sale by PSG at one point, as reported by Sky Sports and others at the time, but it now seems there has been a complete turnaround since his return to Luis Enrique’s squad.

Fabrizio Romano has reported for CaughtOffside that Mbappe is in talks over a new contract at PSG, and now the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has provided a hugely positive-sounding update on the player’s situation and the mood inside the club since he linked up with Enrique’s squad again…

PSG president Al Khelaifi: “Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person, I can confirm that. We have very good and positive relationship”. ??? “Trust me — PSG team, on and off the pitch, has never been so united”, told Record. pic.twitter.com/BKoEZygcal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

It will be intriguing to see what happens next with Mbappe, but PSG fans may be starting to feel increasingly hopeful that the signs are pointing towards him staying and signing a new deal.

Mbappe is one of the very finest players in world football, so it would be a huge blow for the Ligue 1 giants to lose him, but it may well be that he’ll still be tempted to try his luck playing for Real Madrid or another more established historic giant of European football.