Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Rudy Galetti, a Saudi Arabian club is now exploring the opportunity to sign the 23-year-old winger and they have submitted an official offer to the player.

They are yet to submit an offer to Manchester United and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Sancho has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and it seems that he has fallen out with the manager Erik ten Hag as well.

The 23-year-old was recently dropped for the game against Arsenal and Ten Hag revealed that the player has not lived up to the expectations in training. In response, the England international revealed that the comments were false and he has been working hard in training.

It seems that there are differences between the player and the manager. It will be interesting to see whether Erik ten Hag is prepared to give the 23-year-old opportunities in the coming weeks.

?? A ?? club is exploring the opportunity to sign Jadon #Sancho and just sent an official offer to the #ManUnited player. ? Evaluations ongoing: evolving situation. ?? #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dldvOPFsaJ — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) September 5, 2023

Manchester United signed the player for a fee of around £73 million but he has not been able to hit top form since his move to England. It is evident that the transfer has not worked out for either party and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to sanction his departure this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs have been very active in the transfer market and they have the finances to convince Manchester United as well. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with a lucrative proposal in the next few days.