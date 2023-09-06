Slovakia vs Portugal: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Slovakia (2nd in European Qualifying Group J) take on Portugal (1st in European Qualifying Group J) on Friday 8th of September, at Tehelne Pole, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Portugal were victorious 2-0 over Slovakia in 2005, in a World Cup Qualifier, with goals from Fernando Meira and Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal have played Slovakia four times, and have won on all four occasions, so Slovakia will be looking for their first win against Portugal on Friday.

Slovakia won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Liechtenstein 1-0. The only goal of the game coming from Denis Vavro.

Portugal also won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Iceland 1-0. Their only goal coming from Cristiano Ronaldo, and Iceland received a red card in the 80th minute, when Willum Por Willumson received his marching orders.

How to watch Slovakia vs Portugal

Date: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Tehelne Pole

Team News:

Slovakia are without Marek Hamsik after he announced his retirement. However the likes of Lobotka, Kucka and Suslov have been named in the squad.

Portugal have not named Pepe in their squad to face Slovakia. Pedro Neto has earnt a call up to the senior squad, and Goncalo Ramos is back in the squad following his move to PSG.

Predicted XI:

Slovakia: Dubravka, Hancko, Skriniar, Vavro, Pekarik, Lobotka, Kucka, Duda, Mak, Pollevka, Suslov.

Portugal: Costa, Silva, Dias, Pereira, Dalot, Palhinha, Fernandes, Cancelo, Leao, Silva, Ronaldo.