Sofyan Amrabat makes “promise” to Man Utd fans and explains how he’s “learned a lot” from Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s new midfield signing Sofyan Amrabat has praised manager Erik ten Hag for the impact he had on him earlier in his career.

The Morocco international has just linked up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford after moving from Fiorentina to Man Utd this summer, but he also played under the Dutchman at Utrecht when he was a youngster.

Speaking to United’s official site about making the move to the club, Amrabat talked up Ten Hag’s importance, stating that he feels they can have a good working relationship again as they have a similar winning mentality.

Discussing his previous stint with Ten Hag, Amrabat said: “It was very important because I was very young. I was 18, 19 years old and he gave me the chance to play in the first team with Utrecht.

“We had a fantastic time, a really good season. I learned a lot from him. So maybe he’s one of the most important people in my career for now.

“It’s fantastic because I think Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit. He’s hungry. He wants to win. He’s a winner and I like that.

“I think I’m also similar, I’m also a winner. I want to win every day so it’s a good match.”

The 27-year-old also made a vow to MUFC fans that he will do his best to show what he can do on the pitch, adding: “I don’t like to speak about myself. I want to show it on the pitch, but I can promise that I will give my best with everything; every day, every minute, every second. So, it is the only thing that I can say now.”

United sold Fred to Fenerbahce this summer, so a new signing like Amrabat in midfield looks an astute piece of business for the Premier League giants.