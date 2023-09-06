Stoke City are close to agree a short-term deal to sign free agent Ciaran Clark.

Clark’s contract at Newcastle expired this summer after seven years at the club.

The veteran defender spent last season on loan at Sheffield United helping them to Premier League promotion.

Stoke are set to make a move for free agent defender Ciaran Clark. (Via: @reluctantnicko)#SCFC pic.twitter.com/kCvADAfsJ5 — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) September 4, 2023

Reporter Alan Nixon on the 33-year-old’s move to Stoke said:

“Stoke City are ready to swoop for free agent centre half Ciaran Clark. The Potters have been major recruiters in the window but Alex Neil has space for an extra defender. Clark has been in talks with Stoke for a few days and is close to accepting terms to join the squad. Clark can also play left back, with Stoke selling Josh Tymon to Swansea in the final day business of the window.”

This is a low risk deal for Stoke, Clark is an experienced player who knows the Championship well. He could prove to be a very good signing for Alex Neil’s side.