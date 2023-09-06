Tragic details emerge from Anton Walkes’ fatal jet-ski accident inquest

Back in January, former Tottenham player Anton Walkes tragically lost his life in a jet-ski accident

An inquest was heard today which determined that Walkes died from the horror injuries after a boat collided with his jet-ski.

The Daily Mail report claims that the 25-year-old was thrown into the water from the impact of the collision and was rushed into the hospital. Sadly, he could not be saved and succumbed to death.

It is stated that the inquest has determined that Walkes did not die from drowning but rather the cause of death has been recorded as ‘blunt force trauma’.

Assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris said:

“He was, on January 18, a passenger on a jet-ski when a 46ft scarab boat collided with them – ejecting Mr Walkes into the water.” “He was wearing a flotation device and was in the water for less than a minute.”

Walkes came through the Tottenham academy and made his senior debut in 2016. The 25-year-old regularly captained their youth side in the UEFA Youth League and signed a new deal as recently as 2017.

In 2018, Walkes signed for Portsmouth on a two-year deal before joining Atlanta United in the MLS. Walkes then spent the next few years in America, most recently playing for Charlotte FC.