Transfer News (LIVE) Saudi side interest in United wantaway, Newcastle urged to move for £90m man

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

13:14 Shearer urges Newcastle to make big striker bid

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, has urged Newcastle to make a huge bid to land Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

Shearer is a big fan of Osimhen, and has urged his former club to make a move for the £90m valued man.

13:08 Junior Firpo may never play for Leeds again

The 27-year-old reportedly nearing a comeback from injury, could find himself not playing for Leeds even when he does return.

This comes from previous reports from Fabrizio Romano, stating it was highly likely Firpo would leave the club this summer.

13:05 Stoke on verge of signing free agent

Stoke City are on the verge of signing experienced free agent, Ciaran Clark.

The defender spent most of last season on loan with Sheffield United, helping them towards their Premier League promotion.

12:12 Paul Pogba Saudi links

Fabrizio Romano has made a Paul Pogba prediction, amid his links with Saudi side Al Ittihad.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano spoke on the speculation of Pogba potentially leaving Juventus, to become one of the next big names to move to Saudi Arabia,

10:16 Tammy Abraham sets sights on Premier League return

Ex Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, has reportedly set his sights on a Premier League return for 2024, sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside.

With Romelu Lukaku joining Roma on loan this summer, this could potentially pave the way for Abraham to make a move happen in 2024, returning to the Premier League.

10:02 Surprise swap deal rumours dismissed from summer window between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has spoken on rumours from the summer transfer window, around a swap deal between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, regarding Darwin Nunez and Joao Felix.

Romano has stated in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, that Liverpool never considered the sale of Darwin Nunez this summer.

09:58 Wolves star monitored by Arsenal

Wolves star Pedro Neto, has been “monitored” by Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano spoke on Arsenal’s Neto interest, however nothing is expected to develop in the near future. One to keep an eye on down the line.

08:50 Ian Maatsen situation to be clarified soon

Chelsea star Ian Maatsen’s situation should be clarified in the coming weeks/months, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano spoke on Maatsen’s deadline day situation, and his likely £30m price tag, should he be placed on the market by the club.

Chelsea want him to sign a new contract, however if this cannot be agreed, he may be placed on the market.

08:42 Wan-Bissaka set to be offered new deal

Manchester United are now ready to open new contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano spoke about how Wan-Bissaka has turned it around under Erik ten Hag, after looking like he could leave the club at one point.

08:15 Gray close to Everton exit

27-year-old is closing in on his Everton exit, to Saudi Arabia.

Demarai Gray is close to joining El Ettifaq, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal is in its final stages.

06:53 Saudi side offer for Jadon Sancho

An unnamed Saudi Arabian side are exploring the opportunity to sign Jadon Sancho, according to Rudy Galetti.

They have reportedly made an official offer for the player already.