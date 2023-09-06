West Ham still fear £24m player could leave in the coming days

West Ham United could reportedly still be set to let Pablo Fornals leave the club even after the end of the transfer window in Europe.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia can still make signings and it seems there is interest from the Saudi Pro League in Fornals, who is out of favour at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard was once a key player for the Hammers, but it seems the option remains on the table for him to move on this summer, having been linked with La Liga clubs a few weeks ago even if a deal never materialised.

Fornals will be out of contract next year and it seems this has some unnamed Saudi clubs on alert for his signature.

West Ham would surely be ready to cash in if the opportunity were to come along.

