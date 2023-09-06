West Ham could lose four important players for up to five games

West Ham United face losing as many as four important players for the AFCON this season.

The Hammers made an exciting signing in the form of Mohammed Kudus this summer, and he’ll be a key player for Ghana at the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, David Moyes will also likely be without Nayef Aguerd, Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet, which could be a real blow, especially if they all progress far in the competition.

West Ham have made some other strong signings such as James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, however, so overall they may feel they have the depth to cope.

