West Ham United youngster Jacob Knightbridge is reportedly training with the first team.

In a recent video released by the club, the 19-year-old can be spotted training with the senior squad during the international break.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are willing to give the 19-year-old goalkeeper some opportunities in the coming months.

Knightbridge is rated highly at West Ham and he has a big future ahead of him. Opportunities this season could help him develop further. He will look to establish himself as a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

Training with the senior squad will give him confidence and belief but he can force his way into David Moyes’s first-team plans.

The England youth international is currently the fourth-choice goalkeeper at the club but he could soon get some opportunities unless a loan move materialises this season.