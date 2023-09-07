26-year-old Burnley midfielder prefers move to Saudi League

Belgian side KV Kortrijk are reportedly set to miss out on Burnley’s Samuel Bastien.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Jupiler Pro League side are set to lose out on the Burnley midfielder due to strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

KV Kortrijk were thought to be keen on bringing Burnley’s number 26 back to Belgium following a disappointing opening season in the Premier League.

And looking nailed-on contenders to be relegated to the Championship, there is a feeling that Bastien is ready to jump ship ahead of time.

During his first, and potentially, last, season with the Clarets, Bastien, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 24 games in all competitions.