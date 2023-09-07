Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has held showroom talks with club chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out of the first team by Ange Postecoglou.

The 29-year-old was expected to leave Tottenham during the summer transfer window but he has stayed on and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the Australian manager’s plans.

Dier had an underwhelming season last year and his performances were overly criticised. That said, he is good enough to be a useful squad player for Tottenham this season if the manager is prepared to give him an opportunity.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the versatile England international has now held talks with Levy as he looks to get his career back on track.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks now. If he cannot force his way into Postecoglou’s plans over the next few months, he will be able to move on when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 29-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a full-back, a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. His versatility makes him an asset for any side and Postecoglou could certainly use someone like him to rotate his squad.

The England international is at the peak of his powers right now and if he can cut out the mistakes from his game, there is no reason why he cannot play for Tottenham this season.