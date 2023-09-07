Helder Costa has been linked with a move away from Leeds United this summer.

According to reports, the attacker has another 11 days to leave the English club.

The Qatari transfer window closes on the 18th of September and it remains to be seen whether Costa can secure a move away from the club before that.

It is evident that he does not have a future at Elland Road and he does not want to stay at the English club either.

The 29-year-old has held talks with Leeds United manager Daniel Farke regarding his future and he is not in the first-team plans of the newly appointed manager.

Farke will want to get Leeds promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the season and he cannot afford to have players who are not committed to the cause.

The Angola international was on loan in the Saudi Pro League last season and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.