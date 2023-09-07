Saudi club Al-Ettifaq are reportedly preparing to make Manchester United a late loan offer for Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent report from CBS Sports journalist James Benge, who claims Steven Gerrard is keen to bring the English winger to the Saudi Pro League following a public falling out with Erik Ten Hag.

Al-Ettifaq set to make dramatic late loan move for Jadon Sancho. Steven Gerrard's side would be prepared to offer a buy option too but given limited time a standard loan may be only possibility. Sancho's view on interest remains unknown. https://t.co/ecxx9QMifc — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 7, 2023

Dropped for the Red Devils’ last Premier League game against Arsenal, reporters were quick to quiz Ten Hag over the attacker’s absence.

And giving a surprisingly honest answer, the United boss, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

Amazingly, despite his manager’s insistence that his training performances have not been up to scratch, Sancho almost immediately fired back.

Writing on his X account, the 23-year-old, who, according to Sportac, earns around £350,000-per week, said: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

And now, according to reports in America, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker could be sent to spend the remainder of the 2023-24 season out on loan in the lucrative and highly ambitious Saudi Pro League.