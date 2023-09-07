Arsenal star not convinced by Saudi move as player seeks European transfer

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is not convinced by a move to Saudi Arabia after they made approaches to sign him as the player wants to stay in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is not happening this summer and Pepe’s priority is now to join Turkish side Trabzonspor. Negotiations will commence in order to reach an agreement with Arsenal for the 28-year-old, as both sides would be content with parting ways.

The winger has no future at the Gunners and is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans going forward as the Spaniard continues to push the North London outfit to new heights.

Nicolas Pépé, not convinced by Saudi approaches — deal not happening, his priority is now to join Trabzonspor ?? Negotiations to follow in order to reach an agreement, as @footmercato called; he’s completely out of Arsenal project.#AFC prepared to give the green light. pic.twitter.com/4OncRa8jve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2023

Pepe has been a failure at Arenal since his big-money move back in 2019 and spent the previous campaign on loan with Nice. The 28-year-old has played a total of 112 times for the Gunners, scoring 27 goals and assisting a further 21.

The Arsenal star is in need of a fresh start at a permanent home and Trabzonspor would provide him with that.