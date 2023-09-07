Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on potential Arsenal buy-back clause following transfer exit this summer

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive information on Folarin Balogun and a potential buy-back clause that would allow him to return to Arsenal in the future.

Writing in today’s CaughtOffside Substack column, Romano said that he’s had some Arsenal fans asking him about if the Gunners tried to include a clause that would see them given the option to bring Balogun back from Monaco in the future after his move to the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Balogun looks an exciting prospect and shone on loan at Reims last season, so some Arsenal fans may have been a bit concerned about the prospect of him leaving permanently.

The USA international could have a bright future in the game, but for now Romano is not aware of a buy-back clause, with the only information he’s been given being on a sell-on clause, giving the north London giants a percentage of any future fee Monaco receive for the player.

“Some Arsenal fans have been keen to know a bit more about the terms of Folarin Balogun’s sale to Monaco, but I don’t have any more information than what I’ve already reported,” Romano said.

“Monaco and Arsenal never mentioned a buy-back clause in the news I received in August, so at the moment what I know is that it’s permanent transfer and nothing else; there’s a sell-on clause for sure, that is 100% confirmed, but I don’t know if any other clauses were discussed by the clubs.”