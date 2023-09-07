Aston Villa had €70 million set aside ready to sign EURO-winner

According to recent reports, Aston Villa were eager to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

That’s according to Goal Italia journalist Romeo Agresti, who claims Unai Emery had his heart set on bringing the Italy international to the Midlands.

And although the player wasn’t overly keen on making the switch, Agresti claims the Villains had as much as €70 million set aside ready to sign the 25-year-old EUROS 2020 winner.

Even though no one knows for sure exactly why the transfer failed to materialise, there was obviously strong interest from the Premier League, and so who knows, perhaps a January revisit could be on the cards, that’s if the player doesn’t sign a new contract with Juventus before then.