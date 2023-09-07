Azerbaijan vs Belgium: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

International Football
Azerbaijan (5th in European Qualifying Group F) take on Belgium (2nd in European Qualifying Group F) on Saturday 9th of September, at the Dalga Arena, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, they drew 1-1 in a European Championship Qualifier, in 2011. The goals coming from Rauf Aliyev for Azerbaijan and Timmy Simons for Belgium.

Azerbaijan drew their last European Championship Qualifier 1-1 with Estonia, with goals from Anton Kryvotsyuk for Azerbaijan and Rauno Sappinen for Estonia.

Belgium won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Estonia 3-0. Goals in this game coming from Romelu Lukaku (x2) and Johan Bakayoko.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Belgium

  • Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK
  • Stream: ViaPlay
  • Venue: Dalga Arena

Team News:

Number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is missing with a long term injury, whilst Belgium Top scorer Romelu Lukaku has received the call up despite his lack of playing time as of late.

Predicted XI:

Azerbaijan: Mehemmedeliyev, Cafarguilyev, Guseynov, Mustafazada, Haghverdi, Makhmudov, Jamalov, Isayev, Sheydayev, Dadashov, Emreli.

Belgium: Sels, Theate, Dendoncker, Faes, Castagne, Mangala, Tielemans, Carrasco, Openda, Doku, Lukaku.

