According to recent reports, Barcelona are weighing up a possible move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to reports in the Spanish media, which claim the Portuguese defensive midfielder has emerged as an option for Xavi, who ‘values’ the midfielder ‘very highly’.

Interestingly, following his failed deadline day move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, Palhinha is thought to be ‘unhappy’ at the prospect of continuing at Craven Cottage for another season, prompting suggestions Barcelona, and perhaps Bayern, could try their luck once the January window opens.

During his first 12 months at Fulham, Palhinha, who has up to five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to five goals from 43 games in all competitions.