Chelsea are hoping to get rid of Malang Sarr before the summer transfer window closes.

A report from the Athletic claims that the Premier League club has now informed the 24-year-old defender that he is free to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Frenchman is not a part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans and therefore the Blues are looking to recoup some money for him.

The defender was on loan at Monaco last season, who had the option to sign him permanently. The French outfit have decided not to exercise the option and Sarr has now returned to his parent club.

He is unlikely to get any playing time at Chelsea and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The player has been linked with a number of clubs in Turkey as well as Saudi Arabia.

Sarr has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2025 and he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Nice in 2020.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge would be ideal for all parties.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see whether the Blues can find a permanent suitor for the defender.