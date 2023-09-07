Chelsea star admits he’s still adapting after being given new role under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea’s new vice captain, Ben Chilwell has spoken about his new role under Mauricio Pochettino, playing more advanced as a left winger.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Chilwell spoke on his previous roles under other managers at Leicester and Chelsea, playing as a left wing back, and a left back.

This left wing role for Chilwell is “something new” and something the manager is trusting him to do, Chilwell said “he wants to repay that trust” as he learns his new role, further up the pitch.

"I need to have that goal threat, to shoot instead of pass!" ? "I am still learning this new position, still needing to improve!" ? Ben Chilwell REFLECTS on his new role at Chelsea and how he is still learning! pic.twitter.com/jIE7baNuiV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2023

Chilwell knows he has to offer “that goal threat” playing higher up the pitch, and shoot instead of pass” referring to his 1v1 against Luton, where he opted to try and square the ball instead of take the shot.

Since joining Chelsea, Chilwell has made 89 appearances in total, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists. He has played a variety of positions, including left back, and left wing back which is probably considered his best role.

This was the role he played under Thomas Tuchel, when Chelsea won the Champions League in the 2020/21 season, where Chilwell played an integral part as a wingback in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 formation.