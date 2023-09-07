Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a surprise move away from the club.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 21-year-old Argentine international could consider a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Apparently, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the World Cup winner. The report claims that the 21-year-old is not happy with his role at Stamford Bridge mainly because of the below-par football Chelsea have been playing since his arrival.

He will seriously consider his future at the London club if things do not improve soon under the new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea had a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last year and they ended up finishing 12th in the league table.

So far they have had a mediocre start to the new campaign as well. Pochettino will be under pressure to get the best out of his players and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can fire on all cylinders in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Blues paid around €120 million for Enzo Fernandez and the player has signed a long-term contract with the club. Chelsea are under no pressure to cash in on him and leaving Stamford Bridge will be very difficult for the player in 2024.

The 21-year-old is a world-class talent with a big future ahead of him and Chelsea will want to hold on to him for as long as possible. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get their season back on track and convince the 21-year-old that Stamford Bridge is the right place for him to pursue his ambitions and grow as a player.