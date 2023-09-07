Chelsea to continue monitoring talented winger after Deadline Day bid rejected

Chelsea will continue to monitor Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa after making a move for the 18-year-old on Deadline Day.

The Blues saw a €30m package rejected by the Belgian club on Deadline Day but the West London club will continue tracking him in the next few months with an eye on making another bid in the future, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Nusa is regarded as a top talent across Europe and Chelsea are not the only club keeping an eye on the 18-year-old winger. The Norwegian has a contract with Brugge until 2027 but it is hard to see him reaching that year with the club.

Nusa made his debut for Brugge in 2021 and has gone on to play 46 times for the Belgian outfit, scoring four goals and assisting another three. This season the youngster has already stacked up 10 appearances, highlighting the trust Brugge have in him.

At present, it is hard to say how far Nusa will go in the sport but it is a journey Chelsea clearly wants to be a part of with what they have seen so far.

