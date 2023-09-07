One of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals think they massively overpaid for Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

One of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals reportedly feels that the Blues got a heavily overpriced player when they signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukraine international moved to Stamford Bridge last January and hasn’t lived up to expectations at all so far, with Mauricio Pochettino looking like facing a big challenge to get him back to his best.

According to The Athletic, talk of the fee Chelsea paid for Mudryk is a little over-hyped due to the add-ons involved, which look a long way off being triggered at the moment, though the report states that at least one Premier League club still feel the Blues majorly overpaid for the player.

Mudryk looked a hugely exciting talent in his time at Shakhtar, and, at the age of just 22, it could still be that he can turn things around for himself.

Chelsea fans will want to see some clear sign of improvement soon, though, as they need this team to start performing or they could be facing yet another mid-table finish.