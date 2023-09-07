David Ornstein provides the final stance on Jadon Sancho’s move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho will not be moving to Saudi Arabia before tonight’s transfer window deadline as the Englishman is set to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been a failure since making the move from Germany back in 2021 and Sunday saw his time at the Manchester club hit another bump.

Sancho called United manager Erik ten Hag’s claim he was left out of his squad to face Arsenal due to poor performances in training “completely untrue”.

The 23-year-old wasn’t part of United’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium with Ten Hag revealing afterwards that Sancho wasn’t injured and his selection was down to his displays in training.

As a result, Sancho has subsequently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but according to The Athletic, a transfer won’t be happening before tonight’s deadline.

The 23-year-old is a very talented individual, which was evident at Dortmund, but for one reason or another, the England star has been unable to find his feet at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is in a tricky position with the player as if he is not performing in training, then he can’t give him chances to change his situation, no matter how good the winger could be.