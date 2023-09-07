Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has praised recent additions to the side that have added leadership qualities, and hails Bruno Fernandes captaincy choice.

Speaking to Vibe With Five, Scholes spoke on the lack of leadership figures around the club in recent years, and has attributed the lack of major honours to this.

Since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the changes of Bruno Fernandes being given captaincy, and the additions of the experienced Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Casemiro have made a huge difference in leadership on the pitch.

The addition of proven winners is a big factor, adding players who were part of a hugely successful Real Madrid side, winning the Champions League three years in a row and have gained massive experience from this part of their careers.

Scholes said “I think now for the first time, there’s quite a few leaders in the team” when speaking on the current squad situation. He then spoke about the experience those players have bought to the side, and winning mentality, referring to Varane who has won multiple Champions Leagues and a World Cup.

The United legend then went on to praise Fernandes, saying: “He’s done a fantastic job when he has been captain and he looks a leader, he’s the one that’s always having a go, always trying to rally his team. I think it’s a great choice”.

Fernandes was officially named captain by United in July, 2023, after previously wearing the armband before under Ten Hag on numerous occasions.