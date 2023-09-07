Football Manager confirm Mason Greenwood will return to game’s 2024 edition

Game developers Sports Interactive have confirmed Mason Greenwood will be reinstated on the next edition of Football Manager.

The English winger was dropped from the popular interactive football management game after Greater Manchester Police arrested him on suspicion of attempted rape, coercive behaviour and assault at the start of last year.

However, after all the charges previously brought against him were dropped, the attacker is now considered a free man and able to continue his day-to-day activities, including resuming his playing career.

And even though the Red Devils recently confirmed he will not continue at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old is back playing again after joining Getafe on loan.

Consequently, Sports Interactive have had little choice but to reintroduce the United loanee to their next instalment of the Football Manager series.

Although the 2023-24 game’s exact release date has not been confirmed, rumours suggest the game could drop early to mid-November 2023.