France have doubled their advantage against Ireland during Thursday night’s European Championship qualifier in Paris.

Tonight’s game, which is being played at the Parc des Prince, sees Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus taking on Ireland in an important Group B qualifier.

And heaping the pressure on Ireland, who have just three points after five games, France look set to take all the points in their latest outing.

Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring in the first half with a beautifully placed long-range strike and now Marcus Thuram, who was subbed on for Olivier Giroud, has made it two-nill.

