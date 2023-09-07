Huge Argentina star set to retire from international football after Copa America

The 2024 Copa America will be the last tournament that Angel Di Maria will play for Argentina as the winger is set to retire from international football.

That is according to ESPN Argentina, who report that the 35-year-old has decided to call time on his international career having achieved everything possible with the Albiceleste over the last two years.

The Benfica star’s career peaked last winter when Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar and it was evident how much it meant to him throughout as the player was often spotted on camera going through a range of emotions.

? JUST IN: Ángel Di María will RETIRE from Argentina National Team after Copa America 2024. @ESPNArgentina ???? pic.twitter.com/yc7wO8SLVQ — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 7, 2023

Di Maria has played 132 times for his country since making his debut back in 2008, going on to score 29 goals and assisting a further 27. The winger is known for showing up in big games and he scored in all three of Argentina’s recent major tournament finals – with his World Cup final performance being a big standout.

The 36-year-old will be looking to end his time with the national team in style at the Copa America next year and he will then ride off into the sunset to the disappointment of his teammates and fans.