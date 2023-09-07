Inside Spain: Luis Rubiales kiss scandal update, Sergio Ramos fairytale and Taylor Swift

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Another week, another set of headlines dominated by suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales. However following the latest developments, Rubiales may not face just suspension from his job, but actual jail time.

Before heading back to Mexico to return to club duty with Pachuca, Jenni Hermoso gave a statement to the police on the matter, which gives the public prosecutor enough evidence to go after Rubiales for sexual assault and/or sexual harassment. Rubiales could get up to 5 years in prison.

Meanwhile World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda lasted just 16 days before receiving the sack from interim President Pedro Rocha. Vilda has been at the heart of Spain squad’s demands for better conditions, and seeing him applaud Rubiales’ false feminism speech was the final nail in his coffin.

Sergio Ramos is back. The 37-year-old held out for an offer as long as possible, and two days after the end of the transfer window, Sevilla picked up the phone. He returns to his boyhood club 18 years later, although some of the ultras have still not forgiven him for leaving for Real Madrid. Ramos broke down in tears speaking about his return, and was later greeted by 23,000 fans on his return.

? La ovación a Sergio Ramos… ? Y la emoción del camero. La locura del sevillismo por su vuelta: 23.000 personas en la presentación. ? @alonsoriveror pic.twitter.com/GgqjSL1K0M — Relevo (@relevo) September 6, 2023

Jude Bellingham continues his obscene form, scoring a fifth goal in four games against Getafe to ensure Real Madrid are the only team with four wins so far. That goal came in the 95th minute, and was a typical poacher’s finish, pouncing on a spilled shot.

He should be on course for a deserved Golden Boy award. However the reason he is set to win by such a margin is reportedly down to Taylor Swift.

Across town, Mason Greenwood, turned up to a warm reception from Getafe fans. His history has caused little of the isolation he experienced in England, with Getafe Sporting Director seemingly thinking that he had been to trial and been found innocent – ‘the most important person, a judge, has spoken’.

Speaking of deals beyond the transfer window, it looks as if Real Betis will lose star central defender Luiz Felipe to Saudi Arabia for €25m, despite Manuel Pellegrini calling the idea ‘irresponsible’ just days before. Atletico Madrid have sold winger Yannick Carrasco for €15m to Al Shabab. He landed and signed his deal, remaining for 48 hours before heading back to Europe for Belgium duty. Asked if he was concerned about their human rights record, he responded that he ‘didn’t see anything remarkable while he was there’.