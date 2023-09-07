Manchester United have been linked with Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as a potential target for the January transfer window, but it’s fair to say Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by these stories.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Man Utd’s recent investment in another defensive midfield player, Sofyan Amrabat, surely meant another deal of this kind was unlikely.

On top of that, Romano seems more sure about Bayern Munich reviving their interest in the Portugal international, having come close to signing him on Deadline Day this summer.

Palhinha has impressed in his time in the Premier League with Fulham, and it makes sense that he might now be viewed as someone who’d be good enough to make the step up to playing for the Red Devils.

Still, there is also surely not much room for him in Erik ten Hag’s squad, with United having Casemiro and Amrabat to choose from, while Scott McTominay is another useful backup option.

“As I previously reported, Bayern Munich came very close to signing Joao Palhinha this summer, only for the deal to fall through late on as Fulham couldn’t find a replacement, and now there’s been further speculation about the Portuguese midfielder’s future,” Romano said.

“I’m aware that Manchester United have been linked as suitors for Palhinha when the transfer window opens again in January, but I’m not a fan of commenting on rumours about something that is still four months away. Nothing is going on now, and also Man United just spent money on another defensive midfielder with the Sofyan Amrabat deal.

“I think Bayern will try again for Palhinha but again, it’s too early to say for sure, January is far.”