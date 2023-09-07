According to CIES, Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto is the most valuable player in the Championship for 23/24 season.

Gnonto is worth £34 million, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

At £26 million, four players, including Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, were tied for second place.

Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton, Wout Faes of Leicester City, and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City are some of the other names that were level with Meslier.

Leeds have some promising youth talents like Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray in the squad.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds United last summer for £3.8m and had immediate impact despite Leeds relegation last season.