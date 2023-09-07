According to CIES, Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto is the most valuable player in the Championship for 23/24 season.
Gnonto is worth £34 million, according to the CIES Football Observatory.
At £26 million, four players, including Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, were tied for second place.
Leeds have some promising youth talents like Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray in the squad.
The 19-year-old joined Leeds United last summer for £3.8m and had immediate impact despite Leeds relegation last season.