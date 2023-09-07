Liverpool will consider making move for surprise Premier League defender in January

Liverpool had an eye on the transfer market this summer for a left-sided centre-back and having failed to bring one in, the Reds could move for a Premier League star in January.

According to Graeme Bailey and Sean Walsh via Anfield Edition, Liverpool are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in January.

The 24-year-old is out of contract with the Cherries at the end of the season, therefore, the centre-back could be sold in January as Bournemouth will not want to lose the player for free in the summer.

Kelly has been at Bournemouth since 2019 and has not been a regular starter for Andoni Iraola this season. Therefore, this would be a surprise move for Liverpool to make given the fact that there are likely better options on their list.

Klopp and his team clearly see something in Kelly and it is uncertain how much the defender would cost during the winter window.

According to 90min, Bournemouth rejected a late £20m bid from Tottenham to sign Kelly on Deadline Day. The Cherries were holding out for a larger fee due to the limited time they would have had to bring in a viable replacement, but Spurs did not follow up with another bid.