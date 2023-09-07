Man City star worried about Saudi Arabia with latest comments during press conference

The Saudi Pro League has been a big talking point of this summer’s transfer window as the Middle Eastern country has lured some of football’s biggest stars away from Europe.

Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez are all huge names that made the switch in recent weeks, amongst others, and the money the Saudi clubs are throwing around have made European clubs worried.

Speaking about the topic, Man City star Rodri has admitted some worry over the Saudi Pro League clubs and admitted in a press conference today: “European football is losing in this situation, and this is completely understandable given the amounts of money they provide.

“We will have to control the talent drain that is occurring, as we are already seeing young players going to Saudi Arabia [Gabri Viega].”

Most of the players that have moved to the Saudi League so far have been above thirty but as Rodri said, Europe cannot afford to lose their younger talent as it will have a big impact on the sport in the continent.

It is still hard to see where the Saudi Pro League ends up but as of now, the Middle Eastern country are making serious moves towards establishing itself as a powerhouse within football.