Manchester United invited convicted paedophile to women’s game as a guest of honour

Manchester United reportedly invited Geoff Konopka to one of their women’s games last season, unaware that he was a convicted paedophile.

According to the Times, Konopka was welcome back to Man Utd as a guest of honour as they celebrated his past achievements in charge of the Ladies team from 1983 to 2001.

However, the report adds that Konopka has previously been on the sex offenders register and spent time in jail as he was convicted for 19 offences of indecent assault and gross indecency against young girls, who were supposedly aged under 16 and 14.

It’s staggering to hear that United invited him as a special guest without doing a better job of researching their former coach, and the Times add that they have now distanced themselves from him.

This move by United left sources shocked, according to the Times, who spoke to people formerly associated with the United Ladies team.

This is yet another incident that is hugely damaging to United’s reputation, with Mason Greenwood being suspended by the club this year for serious allegations against him, while they’ve also had to release a public statement on allegations being made against Antony.