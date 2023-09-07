Manchester City keeping tabs on Chelsea defender

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Ian Maatsen.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Cityzens are keeping tabs on the young Chelsea full-back amid uncertainty over his Stamford Bridge future.

Despite spending last season out on loan with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, Maatsen, 21, rejected the chance to return to Turf Moor this season even though Chelsea agreed to a loan-to-buy deal worth £31.5 million.

During his season on loan with Kompany’s Clarest, the 21-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his contract, made 42 appearances, in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists along the way.

However, after turning down the transfer opportunity, the young Dutch defender continues to face an uncertain future.

Consequently, perhaps willing to cash in on the left-back later on in the season, Pep Guardiola is thought to remain interested in the defender’s contractual situation.

Failure to extend their number 29’s contract could see last season’s treble-winners make an audacious transfer swoop for the left-back, who, according to Transfermarkt, is currently valued at a modest £12 million.