Nagelsmann’s next job clearer after Tottenham & Chelsea roles fail to materialise

Julian Nagelsmann’s next position in the football world could be with either the German national team or Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi Flick finds himself facing increased pressure at the helm of Die Mannschaft and could face dire sanctions should he fail to showcase some serious improvements against Japan and France.

“Germany is looking at its national team more than any other nation in the next few days. This is because national coach Hansi Flick effectively has two finals on the horizon. If Germany makes a fool of itself against Japan (September 9) and France (September 12), Flick is threatened with dismissal. The former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is already being discussed as a potential successor,” Christian Falk reported in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“What could make things particularly spicy is the fact that Dortmund also have Nagelsmann on their list. After only five points in three games at the start of the season, BVB coach Edin Terzic is facing criticism.

“Nagelsmann could soon have a choice between two job offers in Germany after things didn’t work out with Chelsea and Tottenham recently. Matthias Sammer, who celebrated one of his greatest successes as a player by winning the 1996 European Championships in England, is also considered a candidate for the national team.”

Elsewhere, Edin Terzic could find himself in hot water if fails to improve on BVB’s tough start to the season – especially, one might imagine, after his side faced accusations of having bottled the Bundesliga title to Thomas Tuchel’s winners.

MORE: Exclusive: Tuchel armed with £60m for January window to sign midfield powerhouse

Having built up an impressive reputation across spells with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, the expectation remains that Nagelsmann has a considerable degree of potential to fulfil in his managerial career.

Time may be key here, with the German evidently in need of a role where he will be afforded not just resources to succeed but also less in the way of constant demands for instant success.

In that sense, perhaps a switch to the Signal Iduna Park would be the more ideal option of the two available for the coach should he be given a choice in the coming months.