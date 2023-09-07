Netherlands 3 – 0 Greece: Gakpo scores great volley before Weghorst adds third (video)

Cody Gakpo doubled the Netherlands’ lead against Greece.

The Liverpool forward, who was named in his country’s starting 11 for tonight’s European Championship qualifier at the Philips Stadion, netted 15 minutes shy of the second-half break.

Adding to Martin De Roon’s 17th-minute opener and converting just before Wout Weghorst’s 39th-minute third, Gakpo fired in a volley, and although it was from close range, the Liverpool attacker did well to control it before striking it.

? GOAL | Netherlands 2-0 Greece | Cody Gakpo Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/RriMXA6qeG — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 7, 2023

Pictures via BeIN Sports.