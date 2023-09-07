Newcastle enter talks to land ‘next Jordan Henderson’, player’s family are Toon fans

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the development of Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Magpies are interested in signing Rigg from their cross-town rivals.

Compared to a ‘young Jordan Henderson’ by Newcastle United’s scouts, there is real hope that 16-year-old Rigg can grow to become one of the country’s most impressive midfielders.

And more interestingly, Eddie Howe’s chances of signing the talented teenager could be boosted by the fact the midfielder’s family are all avid Toon fans.

Since being promoted to the Black Cats’ senior first team at the start of the season, Rigg, who has played five games, has already scored two goals.

