Newcastle now have a player in squad who’s value is the same as Mo Salah

Newcastle United’s squad is rising in valuation.

That’s according to a recent report from CIES Football Observatory, who claims midfielder Sandro Tonali is worth as much as Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

Salah, 31, was subject to strong interest from Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League with Al-Ittihad reportedly willing to spend as much as £215 million on him.

However, after rejecting several attempts to lure the Egypt international, Liverpool managed to keep hold of their star player.

And even though the winger is eight years older than Tonali, according to CIES Football Observatory, Newcastle’s number eight is worth as much, financially, as one of the Premier League’s best-ever players.

Both players are valued at £60 million, which for Tonali, is £5 million more than the Toon paid AC Milan just two months ago.

