North Macedonia vs Italy: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

North Macedonia (4th in European Qualifier Group C) face Italy (3rd in European Qualifier Group C) on Saturday 9th of September, at Tose Proeski Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, North Macedonia beat Italy 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup play-off, in 2022. The winning goal coming from Aleksandr Trajkovski in the 90th minute.

North Macedonia lost their last European Championship Qualifier, being thumped 7-0 by England at Old Trafford. Goals from Harry Kane (x2), Bukayo Saka (x3), Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips.

Italy won their last European Championship Qualifier, beating Malta 2-0. Goals coming from Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina to earn Italy the points.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Italy

Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

Team News:

For North Macedonia Elif Elmas is included in the squad, who will be familiar with a number of italian players, due to playing in the Serie A the past four seasons.

Italy have Gianluca Mancini and Mattia Zaccagni returning to the squad, and have included Wilfried Gnonto and Nicolo Casale in the squad. The notable exclusions from the side are the experienced pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Verratti.

Predicted XI:

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Ristovski, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Askovski, Elmas, Trajkovski, Nestorovski.

Italy: Donnarumma, Bastoni, Acerbi, Mancini, Spinazzola, Barella, Cristante, Frattesi, Di Lorenzo, Immobile, Zaniolo.