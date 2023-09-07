England will take on the likes of Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifier this weekend and Danny Mills believes that starting Marc Guehi in a big game could be risky.

The Crystal Palace defender has established himself as a fine performer in the Premier League but he is still inexperienced when it comes to international football.

Mills believes that Gareth Southgate should stick with experienced options in the big games and using players like Guehi and Levi Colwill could be a wrong decision because of their lack of experience.

He said: “If you throw Levi Colwill in or Guehi in or whoever it might be as a pair into that big game, you don’t know how they’re going to react. “They may well thrive, they may flourish, they might freeze. And if they freeze and they make a mistake, then Gareth would be accused of, ‘Oh, you’ve put no experience players in the team.’ So it’s very, very difficult to win as England manager.”

Both defenders are highly rated in England and they are expected to develop into top-class defenders. They will need exposure and opportunities in order to develop and it remains to be seen whether the Three Lions are prepared to give them an opportunity to showcase their qualities in the coming weeks.

Guehi was linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window and Crystal Palace will be delighted to have held on to him.