Report claims La Liga outfit are keeping tabs on £110k-a-week Arsenal man

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are hoping to bring in midfield reinforcements and they are looking to sign someone who can control the tempo of the game.

The Spanish club are looking at a number of midfielders and the 31-year-old Arsenal midfielder happens to be one of the options on their shortlist.

The Italian international midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Declan Rice earlier this summer.

His contract with the English club ends in 2024 and he could be snapped up on a bargain during the January transfer window. Alternatively, he could move to Barcelona on a free transfer next summer. Jorginho will be eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs during the winter transfer window as well.

The 31-year-old has proven his quality in Italy and England. There is no doubt that he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Barcelona as well.

The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and signing an experienced midfielder like Jorginho for a knockdown price could be a tempting option for them.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world is likely to attract the £110k-a-week midfielder as well.

Arsenal might not want to weaken their squad during the January transfer window especially if they are in the title race. Barcelona might need to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the Italian and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Jorginho has the technical attributes to thrive in the Spanish league and he should be able to adapt to Barcelona’s passing football as well.