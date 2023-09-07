Simon Jordan criticises Amanda Staveley for doing something really poor at Newcastle

Simon Jordan has criticised one aspect of the job Amanda Staveley has done since her takeover of Newcastle United.

Looking back at how Newcastle slightly over-achieved last season, Jordan feels Staveley did Eddie Howe no favours by over-hyping their progress after they reached the Carabao Cup final, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

“Newcastle were always going to struggle to maintain the standards that secured a top-four finish – and, unfortunately for Howe, he is going to be judged by those standards,” Jordan wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“It certainly underlines how unhelpful it was of Amanda Staveley to be flapping her gums after last season’s League Cup final, telling anyone who’d listen how they were going to win the Champions League.”

Howe’s side haven’t made a good start to this season, losing three Premier League games in a row whilst being dealt an extremely challenging Champions League group.